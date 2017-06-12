Injuries don't faze Texas in drafting...

Injuries don't faze Texas in drafting arms

16 hrs ago Read more: Texas Rangers

The Rangers aren't afraid of taking a chance in the Draft on pitchers with a history of arm issues, and that was the case again on Tuesday. Left-hander Jake Latz, who has pitched in just three college games over the past three seasons, was taken in the fifth round out of Kent State, and left-hander John King, who may end up needing Tommy John surgery, went in the 10th round.

Chicago, IL

