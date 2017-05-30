Inbox: What's in store for Dyson, Ran...

Inbox: What's in store for Dyson, Rangers?

Read more: Texas Rangers

When will the Rangers say enough is enough and release relief pitcher Sam Dyson ? It seems some games he is good, then there are the close games that he is brought in and gives up five-plus runs. -- Grant W., Plano, Texas The Rangers aren't going lightly discard anybody, but it's obvious that repairing the bullpen is going to be high on their priority list if they expect to seriously contend.

