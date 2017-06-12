Happy Homecoming
Members of the Blue Comet baseball team - Parker Franklin, Andrew Abbott and Clay Lloyd - show off their trophies after the Comets finished as runners-up in VHSL 5A baseball championship. With them is HCHS Principal Michael Lewis at Monday's meeting of the School Board.
