Gomez, Ross return and lead Rangers to 10-4 win
Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.
