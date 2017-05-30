Game No. 55 Preview: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. RHP Yu Darvish The Houston Are riding high as the hottest team in baseball, facing their cross-state rivals in Arlington for a three-game series. The Astros could go a long way to slamming the door shut on the AL West after being hot garbage against the Rangers the past two seasons.
