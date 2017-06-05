Gallo's 17th homer puts Rangers ahead in 10-8 win over Mets
Joey Gallo hit a towering two-run homer that put the Texas Rangers ahead to stay, and they ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. After Gallo hit a high-arcing shot in the third, he stopped running between first and second base with teammate Adrian Beltre just ahead of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC