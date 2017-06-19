Diekman eyes post-ASG return to Rangers

Jake Diekman returned to the Rangers' clubhouse Wednesday, and his season debut could be on the not-too-distant horizon. Diekman underwent his third and final surgery to rid himself of ulcerative colitis on June 9, ridding himself of the colostomy "J-bag" and creating a bypass with his small intestine, and his doctor has said he can being throwing, although not at a game-level intensity.

