Day off and Rossa s debut gives Rangers rotation extra day of rest

The Rangers are hoping to give their starting rotation an extra day of rest if Tyson Ross is able to make his debut Friday against the Mariners at Globe Life Park. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said if Ross stays on course this week that Friday is the most likely day for him to come off the disabled list.

