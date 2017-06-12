Colby Lewis hoped to return but Rangers never offered guarantee
Former Rangers starting pitcher Colby Lewis returned to Arlington for the first time this season. He hoped the Rangers would offer him a guaranteed contract during the off-season but all they offered him was a minor league deal.
