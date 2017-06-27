Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers: Live updates and chat, Game 77
The Cleveland Indians take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Game 77 of the MLB season at Progressive Field. Get scoring updates and participate in a live chat in the comments below with reporters Paul Hoynes and Zack Meisel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
