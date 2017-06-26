Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers seri...

Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers series preview, pitching matchups

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: LHP Cole Hamels vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco Monday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Tyson Ross vs. RHP Mike Clevinger Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Yu Darvish vs. RHP Trevor Bauer Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and undecided vs. RHP Corey Kluber Thursday at 12:10 p.m. Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez heads to second base after hitting a double past Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer on Sunday in the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Ramirez, despite his team being shut out Sunday, went 2-for-4 for his team-high 25th multi-hit game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,485 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC