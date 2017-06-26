Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers series preview, pitching matchups
Pitching matchups: LHP Cole Hamels vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco Monday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Tyson Ross vs. RHP Mike Clevinger Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Yu Darvish vs. RHP Trevor Bauer Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and undecided vs. RHP Corey Kluber Thursday at 12:10 p.m. Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez heads to second base after hitting a double past Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer on Sunday in the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Ramirez, despite his team being shut out Sunday, went 2-for-4 for his team-high 25th multi-hit game.
