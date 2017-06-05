Chirinos' 3-run HR in 11th lifts Rang...

Chirinos' 3-run HR in 11th lifts Rangers past Nationals 6-3

Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent the Rangers over the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Saturday. Texas scored twice in the ninth to make it 3-all.

