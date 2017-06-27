Cashner set to rejoin Rangers, start series finale

Cashner set to rejoin Rangers, start ...

Read more: Major League Baseball

Rangers manager Jeff Banister announced before Tuesday's game against the Indians that right-hander Andrew Cashner will be activated from the disabled list on Thursday to start the series finale between the two clubs at Progressive Field. Cashner -- who was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain on June 17 -- will make his first start since June 14. After he threw 41 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday, Cashner threw another bullpen side on Monday.

