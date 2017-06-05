Cashner, Lucroy lead Rangers past Nat...

Cashner, Lucroy lead Rangers past Nationals

15 hrs ago

Andrew Cashner allowed one run in seven innings Friday night, and Jonathan Lucroy homered and drove in three runs as the Texas Rangers opened a three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 5-2 victory. Rougned Odor also went deep, to start the seventh, and Elvis Andrus singled and scored in the third to stretch his hitting streak to 13 games.

Chicago, IL

