Cashner, Lucroy lead Rangers past Nationals

Andrew Cashner allowed one run in seven innings Friday night, and Jonathan Lucroy homered and drove in three runs as the Texas Rangers opened a three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 5-2 victory. Rougned Odor also went deep, to start the seventh, and Elvis Andrus singled and scored in the third to stretch his hitting streak to 13 games.

