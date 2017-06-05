Braves place struggling Colon on DL

Braves place struggling Colon on DL

18 hrs ago Read more: Thomasville Times

The Atlanta Braves placed struggling right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a strain in his left side. The move came one day after Colon allowed eight runs in 3 2-3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia.

