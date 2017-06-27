Beltre's homer lifts Rangers

Beltre's homer lifts Rangers

14 hrs ago

Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night. Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen into the left field bleachers, and moved into sole possession of 39th place on the all-time homer list.

