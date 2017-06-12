*BELTRE: What Yu Darvish must do for himself, and what the Rangers' offense must do for him
Darvish gets another chance Monday night and this time he won't have to go mano-a-beardo with Dallas Keuchel, who is on the DL. That's significant because Keuchel has 15 consecutive scoreless innings against the Rangers in his past two starts against them.
