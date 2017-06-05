Baseball Capsules

George Springer hit two of Houston's four home runs and the Astros matched their state rival for the longest winning streak in the major leagues this season at 10 games, beating the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday. The Astros scored in all four innings pitched by Martin Perez and tied a club record from 1989 with their 10th straight road win.

