Baseball 32 mins ago 6:05 p.m.John Paul II's Jose Trevino Named Texas League All-Star

The Texas League has announced the rosters for the 81st Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee, hosted by the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. LHP Yohander Mendez - one of seven RoughRiders selected to the All-Star team - headlines the list of players selected to the league's annual showcase.

