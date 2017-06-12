Baseball 32 mins ago 6:05 p.m.John Pa...

Baseball 32 mins ago 6:05 p.m.John Paul II's Jose Trevino Named Texas League All-Star

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KIII

The Texas League has announced the rosters for the 81st Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee, hosted by the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. LHP Yohander Mendez - one of seven RoughRiders selected to the All-Star team - headlines the list of players selected to the league's annual showcase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC