Astros roughed up by Odor's homers in loss to Rangers

Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson reacts after giving up a home run to Texas Rangers Rougned Odor during the eighth inning of an MLB game at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday June, 13, 2017. Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson reacts after giving up a home run to Texas Rangers Rougned Odor during the eighth inning of an MLB game at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday June, 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.