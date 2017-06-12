Astros pitcher shuts down Rangers coach's trolling
In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of Texas. In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of ... more If you're a Houston sports fan, then hating anything and everything Dallas should be second nature, just like hating the 1986 Mets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC