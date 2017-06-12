Astros pitcher shuts down Rangers coa...

Astros pitcher shuts down Rangers coach's trolling

16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of Texas. In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of ... more If you're a Houston sports fan, then hating anything and everything Dallas should be second nature, just like hating the 1986 Mets.

