Adrian Beltre's ninth-inning homer leads Texas Rangers to win overa Read Story Matthew Florjancic
With one swing of the bat, third baseman Adrian Beltre broke a tie score in the top of the ninth inning and buoyed the Texas Rangers' efforts in a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field Tuesday night. On the first pitch from Indians closer Cody Allen, Beltre took a powerful uppercut swing and launched the offering into the bleacher seats in left field for fifth round-tripper of the season and the game-winning run in a contest that was in stark contrast to the slugfest that ensued between the teams Monday night.
