5 ALive: Junior Circuit clubs eyeing October

The standings have their usual assortment of surprise squads -- the Brewers, Twins and Yankees contending ahead of schedule, the Rockies and D-backs pushing the Dodgers in the National League West and a good Rays team getting overlooked in the American League East. Equally interesting are the clubs that overcome not expectations, but basic reality -- a terrible early-season record and/or a devastating injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.