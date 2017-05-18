Yu Darvish beats Tigers for 7th time ...

Yu Darvish beats Tigers for 7th time as Texas Rangers take series

11 hrs ago

Darvish won for the seventh time in seven career starts against Detroit, as solo home runs by Mike Napoli and Peter Kozma propelled the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory at Comerica Park. Darvish labored through five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks, but he outdueled Tigers starter Matthew Boyd, who gave up four runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

