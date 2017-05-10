Yes, the Texas Rangers have some issu...

Yes, the Texas Rangers have some issues, but Jeff Banister isn't one of them

Dallas Morning News

Newy Scruggs, sports anchor at NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth and radio host weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Radio Sirius XM 213/202 and NBCSportsRadio.com, answered questions in a live chat Wednesday. Here are some highlights: Question: Do you think Banister gets too much credit? I get the guy has won Manager of the Year and stuff, but dude hasn't won a single playoff series yet and we act like he's Pop or Belichick... Scruggs: Jeff Banister is a darn good manager.

