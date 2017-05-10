Yes, the Texas Rangers have some issues, but Jeff Banister isn't one of them
Newy Scruggs, sports anchor at NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth and radio host weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Radio Sirius XM 213/202 and NBCSportsRadio.com, answered questions in a live chat Wednesday. Here are some highlights: Question: Do you think Banister gets too much credit? I get the guy has won Manager of the Year and stuff, but dude hasn't won a single playoff series yet and we act like he's Pop or Belichick... Scruggs: Jeff Banister is a darn good manager.
