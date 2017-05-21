What impressed Elvis Andrus the most during the Rangers' recent 10-game winning streak?
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus recently spoke with ESPN's Chris Singleton during the team's road trip in Detroit. Here are some highlights: Andrus: Our rotation, the way those guys are handling business right now whether we're hitting as an offense or we're waiting until the last inning to win the game, you know, the rotation and the bullpen now, they're locking in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC