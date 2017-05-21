What impressed Elvis Andrus the most ...

What impressed Elvis Andrus the most during the Rangers' recent 10-game winning streak?

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus recently spoke with ESPN's Chris Singleton during the team's road trip in Detroit. Here are some highlights: Andrus: Our rotation, the way those guys are handling business right now whether we're hitting as an offense or we're waiting until the last inning to win the game, you know, the rotation and the bullpen now, they're locking in.

