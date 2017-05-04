The Lookout Landing Podcast - Episode...

The Lookout Landing Podcast - Episode 12: Talking Texas Rangers and Mutton Bustin' with Levi Weaver

Kate Preusser and John Trupin are joined by WFAA Texas Rangers beat writer and storyteller Levi Weaver to preview the upcoming series between the Rangers and the Mariners . Tales of bullpen heartache, early injuries, and Adrian BeltrA© and Tom Wilhelmsen adoration are traded.

Chicago, IL

