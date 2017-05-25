Texas Rangers: Is it Time to Call Up Yohander Mendez?
Rangers fans have been eagerly waiting for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make an impact in Arlington. He's currently working as a starter, but with the massive bullpen problems, the Rangers could call on him to work in the bullpen.
