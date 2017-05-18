Ryan Rua powers Texas Rangers to ninth-straight win

Ryan Rua highlighted a five-run bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to nine games with an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon. Texas completed a perfect homestand and moved two games over .500 after facing a two-run deficit and working Nick Pivetta's pitch count and knocking the rookie starter out in the fifth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.