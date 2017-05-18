Ryan Rua powers Texas Rangers to ninth-straight win
Ryan Rua highlighted a five-run bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to nine games with an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon. Texas completed a perfect homestand and moved two games over .500 after facing a two-run deficit and working Nick Pivetta's pitch count and knocking the rookie starter out in the fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC