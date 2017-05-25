Red Sox strike out 20, cap sweep of Rangers
The Rangers arrived in Boston as the hottest team in the Major Leagues. They left after being swept by the Red Sox, culminating with a 6-2 defeat in Thursday's soggy finale of a three-game series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC