Rays continue stretch against winning...

Rays continue stretch against winning teams on the road

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After returning to .500 thanks to two victories to close out their home series against the Angels, the Rays' run of difficult games will continue with upcoming trips to Minnesota, Texas and Seattle. Tampa Bay has played 13 consecutive games against opponents with a record of .500 or better, and with the Twins and Rangers each posting winning records, that could stretch to 19. The nine-game road trip is the Rays' longest all season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Cuba
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,379,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC