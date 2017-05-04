Rangersa Hamels expected to miss 8 we...

Rangersa Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique injury

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KLMS-AM Lincoln

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced on Wednesday. Rangers executive vice president John Blake tweeted that Hamels could be out nearly two months while he recovers from the injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLMS-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC