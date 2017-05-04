Rangersa Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique injury
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced on Wednesday. Rangers executive vice president John Blake tweeted that Hamels could be out nearly two months while he recovers from the injury.
