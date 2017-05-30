Rangers weigh options to fill Griffin...

Rangers weigh options to fill Griffin's spot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texas Rangers

Manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers were leaning toward Bibens-Dirkx over Dillon Gee to fill the spot created when A.J. Griffin went on the disabled list with a strained left intercostal muscle. Bibens-Dirkx has made five relief appearances since being called up on May 7 and has a 3.97 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a .195 opponents' batting average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,409,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC