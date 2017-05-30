Rangers weigh options to fill Griffin's spot

Manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers were leaning toward Bibens-Dirkx over Dillon Gee to fill the spot created when A.J. Griffin went on the disabled list with a strained left intercostal muscle. Bibens-Dirkx has made five relief appearances since being called up on May 7 and has a 3.97 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a .195 opponents' batting average.

