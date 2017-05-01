Rangers want Profar playing every day, perhaps for potential suitor

Jurickson Profar will play shortstop every day during his stint with Triple A Round Rock . Manager Jeff Banister said he hopes Profar can get his bat going similar to 2016 when he started the season with Round Rock before being called up on May 27. With the Rangers , Profar exploded with 23 hits in his first 13 games.

