Rangers still face challenges after winning streak

Texas Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua , center fielder Jared Hoying and right fielder Nomar Mazara celebrate the team's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Detroit. less Texas Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua , center fielder Jared Hoying and right fielder Nomar Mazara celebrate the team's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in ... more Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.