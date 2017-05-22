Rangers still face challenges after winning streak
The Texas Rangers put themselves in some impressive company with their 10-game winning streak - but if the season ended now, they wouldn't make the playoffs. The Rangers still face their share of challenges, especially since they're in the AL West, where Houston has baseball's best record and a 5 A1 2-game lead.
