Rangers reaction wonders if theya ll ever lose again in Arlington

Is this becoming old hat? Do people even use the expression "old hat" anymore? The Rangers' 8-4 win over the Phillies Thursday afternoon, which capped a three-game sweep, an 8-0 homestand, and extended their win streak to a major-league best nine games, seemed inevitable. Of course it wasn't, but when the Rangers rallied for five runs in the fifth and to overcome a 2-0 deficit it felt more like a matter of when, not if.

