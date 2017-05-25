Rangers looking into minor leagues for bullpen help

Manager Jeff Banister said that the Texas Rangers are looking at all internal options as they consider remedies for their struggling bullpen, including moving starting pitchers in the minor leagues into relief roles. Pitchers on the 40-man roster who fit that mold are left-hander Yohander Mendez and right-handers Connor Sadzeck , Eddie Gamboa and Anthony Bass .

