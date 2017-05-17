Rangers have come to count on Claudio
That explains why Banister, with a rested bullpen, elected to go with left-hander Alex Claudio in the eighth inning on Claudio's fastball averages 86 mph, the slowest on the pitching staff. But his 2.45 ERA and 1.04 WHIP are the second lowest among active Rangers relievers behind closer Matt Bush .
