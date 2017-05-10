Rangers GM Daniels travels to see Bab...

Rangers GM Daniels travels to see Babe Ruth of Japan

10 hrs ago

Jon Daniels should have learned in 2011 that there's no such thing as going incognito in a baseball stadium in Japan. Cameras there have a way of finding executives from MLB teams, as they did six years ago when Daniels was taking a look at Yu Darvish , and pictures of said executives have a way of showing up on the covers of Japan newspapers' Sports sections.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

