Rangers give Bibens-Dirkx chance to live out dream

The journey for Austin Bibens-Dirkx isn't complete, but his trek in professional baseball finally reached its ultimate destination Sunday. The career minor-leaguer was promoted from Triple A Round Rock and added to the Texas Rangers' 40-man and 25-man rosters before the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, and he was in uniform and available out of a beleaguered bullpen that needed a fresh arm.

