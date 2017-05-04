Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light
Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo said the club treated Thursday's finale with the Astros just as any other game with no emphasis on preventing the sweep . Rangers manager Jeff Banister praised A.J. Griffin's start and the offense for producing 10 runs in Thursday's 10-4 win in Houston .
