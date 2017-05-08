Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check
Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night. Cahill allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts.
