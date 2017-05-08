Overton-Bergman duo helps patchwork s...

Overton-Bergman duo helps patchwork staff

The Mariners' patchwork pitching rotation continued piecing things together on Sunday, and this time it took a tag-team effort from Dillon Overton and Christian Bergman to hold the line long enough for Seattle to rally for a A day after rookie Chase De Jong admirably filled the gap created by Felix Hernandez 's sore shoulder, Overton and Bergman stepped in for James Paxton and combined to limit the Rangers to three runs on five hits over seven innings, setting the stage for the offense to score the final four runs and wrap up a 4-2 homestand. "Those two guys pitching early in the game hung in there," manager Scott Servais said.

