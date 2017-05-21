Nelson champ Garcia tries talking wit...

Nelson champ Garcia tries talking with Texas twang

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, the defending champ at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, is engaged to a Texas girl and discusses his affinity for the Lone Star State plus an attempt at a Texas twang. Video by Jimmy Burch Latin America PGA Tour member Austin Smotherman, ranked 15th on that money list, is set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC