Nelson champ Garcia tries talking with Texas twang

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, the defending champ at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, is engaged to a Texas girl and discusses his affinity for the Lone Star State plus an attempt at a Texas twang. Video by Jimmy Burch Latin America PGA Tour member Austin Smotherman, ranked 15th on that money list, is set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.