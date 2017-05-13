Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is scheduled to become

Bryce Harper, Nationals reach unusual contract deal Outfielder agrees to 2018 contract, his last season before being eligible for free agency Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2qdxQpY In an unusual midseason agreement, the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper came to terms on a one-year contract extension that gives both club and player cost certainty ahead of Harper's expected free agency after the 2018 season. The Nationals announced Saturday that they'd reached agreement on a 2018 contract for Harper, with FanRag Sports reporting that it was worth $21.65 million, a record for an arbitration-eligible player.

