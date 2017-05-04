'Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX' - the First of its Kind in the Country - Will Bring an Upscale Hospitality Experience to the Arlington Entertainment District /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co., The Cordish Companies, and the Texas Rangers announced their vision today for the hotel and convention center at Texas Live!, the , will be the first of its kind in the country, providing guests an unprecedented upscale experience that blends sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities. Texas Live!, anchored by Live! by Loews, is a part of a ballpark and preservation of Globe Life Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.