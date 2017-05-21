Leading Off: Keuchel tries for 7-0, R...

Leading Off: Keuchel tries for 7-0, Rangers go for 7 in row

After taking a step back last season, Dallas Keuchel has regained the form that earned him an AL Cy Young Award in 2015, and he can become the majors' first seven-game winner when the Astros play at Miami. At a time when pitchers are throwing harder than ever before, Keuchel is dominating with a fastball averaging 89 mph.

