Kimbrel's odd 4-K frame gives Sox 20-K mark
The 20-strikeout performance by the Red Sox to tie a Major League record for a nine-inning game was aided by a confusing sequence in the late stages of Thursday's It's the sixth time since at least 1913 that a team has struck out 20 in a nine-inning game. That fateful final frame opened with Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel striking out Nomar Mazara swinging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Red Sox.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC