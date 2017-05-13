Instant replay: Rangers' season-best ...

Instant replay: Rangers' season-best win streak hits five games in 6-5 victory over Oakland

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Instant replay and observations from the Rangers' 6-5 win over Oakland Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington: What you need to know: As the Rangers extended their win streak to a season-high five games, they pulled off their third late-inning comeback in as many nights. They scored four times in the seventh to take a 6-5 win over Oakland.

